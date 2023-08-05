Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4 %

ARES opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265 over the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

