Argus Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $250.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $215.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.03. Eaton has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

