Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $8.05. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 105,275 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $61,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,790,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

