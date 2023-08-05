Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $172.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.