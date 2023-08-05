AtonRa Partners Has $905,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

