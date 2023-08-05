Avion Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

