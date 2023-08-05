AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.99. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.94.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
