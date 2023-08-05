AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.99. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 59.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

