B. Riley Cuts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $54.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SILK has been the topic of several other reports. CL King initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,501.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,656 shares of company stock worth $318,115 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

