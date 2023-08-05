Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $37.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.89.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BKR opened at $35.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
