Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $37.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $35.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

