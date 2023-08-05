Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 16.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 890,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 123,443 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ball by 276.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

