Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

