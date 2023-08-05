Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Thomas L. Travis Sells 13,000 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $351,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,949.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank7 Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $255.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bank7 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bank7 in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

