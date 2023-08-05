Barclays Boosts CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target to $13.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCCS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

