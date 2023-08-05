Barclays Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $123.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.8% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,525,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,246,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

