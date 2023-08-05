Barclays PLC Acquires 2,202 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $28,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.75.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $379.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

