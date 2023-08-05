Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of PTC worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.50.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,547 shares of company stock worth $21,128,184. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

