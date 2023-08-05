Barclays PLC Buys 780,615 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 796.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780,615 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $27,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,895,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 506,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

