Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

CTRA stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

