Barclays PLC Has $28.03 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,353 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Science Applications International worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Shares of SAIC opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

