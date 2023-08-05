Barclays PLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TAK opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

