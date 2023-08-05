Barclays PLC Sells 431,021 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,101 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 431,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Best Buy worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,925,043,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 113,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,579 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

