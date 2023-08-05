Barclays Trims Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price to $51.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.