Belrium One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.37 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.37 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00008802 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Belrium has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

