Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Techne Price Performance

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $82.17 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

