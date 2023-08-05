BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $710.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $703.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.