BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance

BRSA stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.66. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 179.50 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.76).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

