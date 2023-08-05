BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance
BRSA stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.66. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 179.50 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.76).
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile
