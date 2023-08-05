Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Financial Comparison

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50% Cardlytics -128.92% -23.96% -10.05%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blend Labs and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $201.01 million 1.60 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.40 Cardlytics $298.54 million 1.79 -$465.26 million ($11.40) -1.24

Cardlytics has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20 Cardlytics 1 1 1 0 2.00

Blend Labs currently has a consensus target price of $1.89, suggesting a potential upside of 43.18%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.74%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Blend Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

