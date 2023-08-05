BMO Capital Markets Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $125.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.