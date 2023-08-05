BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.08.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.