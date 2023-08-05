Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 10,000 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

