Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $8,655,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 98,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

