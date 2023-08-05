Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

