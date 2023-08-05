Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.26.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $483.69 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.