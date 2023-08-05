Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $135.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

