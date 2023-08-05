Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.59% from the company’s current price.

WBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Wallbox Price Performance

WBX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 253,038 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

