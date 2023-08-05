Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.15 and last traded at C$21.58. 112,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 396,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.91.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

