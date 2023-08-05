Capital Advantage Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

