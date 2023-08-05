Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,306 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

