Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 353.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

