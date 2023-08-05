Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 348 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

