Capital Analysts LLC Buys 258 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

