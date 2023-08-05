Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

