Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,881 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

