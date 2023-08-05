Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 81,445 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

