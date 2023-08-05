Capital Analysts LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

