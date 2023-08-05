Capital Analysts LLC Has $172,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of SAP opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $145.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.08%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

