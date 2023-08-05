Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

