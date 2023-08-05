Capital Analysts LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $35.32 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.