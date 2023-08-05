Capital Analysts LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 411,110 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 308,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,684,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,984,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

TDVG opened at $33.56 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

