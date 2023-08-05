Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.28 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

